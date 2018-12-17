One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $501,000 Holdings in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

One Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,363 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,331,880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $104,845,000 after buying an additional 27,803 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,953,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $153,815,000 after buying an additional 1,131,957 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,940,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 260,496 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,506,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 14,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,778.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Denton sold 25,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $2,015,990.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403 shares in the company, valued at $32,292.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,922 shares of company stock worth $4,905,489 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.08. 54,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,352,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $60.14 and a 12 month high of $83.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $47.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital set a $80.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

