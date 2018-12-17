Ontology (ONT) Market Cap Tops $165.95 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 22.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Ontology has a total market cap of $165.95 million and approximately $32.20 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00016064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, OKEx, Indodax and Bitbns. During the last week, Ontology has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00035714 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00009123 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00002629 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00006228 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00002535 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 291,115,881 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BitMart, Bibox, Koinex, Indodax, Gate.io, OKEx, Kucoin, Bitbns, Upbit, Hotbit, Binance, Huobi and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

