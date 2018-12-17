Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 14th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will earn $4.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.83. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ FY2020 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Scotiabank set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.49. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

