Oracle Co. (ORCL) Director Sells $174,075.00 in Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $174,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,320.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hector Garcia-Molina also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 15th, Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $187,537.50.

On Monday, October 15th, Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $177,225.00.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $45.73. The stock had a trading volume of 30,169,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,839,174. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $192.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 17th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura set a $53.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 50.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

