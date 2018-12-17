O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $119,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $129,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 159.4% in the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $167,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 12,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.06, for a total transaction of $4,397,377.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORLY. Raymond James set a $408.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.63.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $348.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $217.64 and a 52-week high of $363.20.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 259.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/oreilly-automotive-inc-orly-shares-bought-by-paloma-partners-management-co.html.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.