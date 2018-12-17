O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,891,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,192 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 7.36% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $2,046,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 360.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 70,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,322,000 after acquiring an additional 54,824 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 34,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,891,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,046,218,000 after acquiring an additional 30,192 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 310,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,925,000 after acquiring an additional 88,110 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $7.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $340.90. 7,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $217.64 and a 1 year high of $363.20.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 259.86% and a net margin of 14.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on ORLY shares. BidaskClub raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Raymond James set a $408.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $390.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.63.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 12,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.06, for a total transaction of $4,397,377.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

