Organovo (ONVO) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organovo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st.

NASDAQ ONVO opened at $1.01 on Thursday. Organovo has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.42.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Organovo had a negative net margin of 732.47% and a negative return on equity of 65.73%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organovo will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONVO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Organovo by 14.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,966,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after purchasing an additional 897,113 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Organovo by 179.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,244,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 798,800 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Organovo by 20.8% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,951,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,669 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Organovo in the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organovo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,771,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 52,073 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

