Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Acquires 2,975 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 23.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,410 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.7% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 620.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.31. The company had a trading volume of 27,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.22 and a fifty-two week high of $165.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 55.27%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $3,276,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,448,713.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.24.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

