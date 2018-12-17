Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Takes Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 63.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 86,310 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 21.1% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 155,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,332,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,526,000 after purchasing an additional 50,611 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 41.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 27,601 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NNN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered National Retail Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NNN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,381. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $51.48. The company has a quick ratio of 18.01, a current ratio of 18.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.08.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.20). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $155.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 3,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $182,932.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,884.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $307,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,334,194.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,715 shares of company stock worth $974,869 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned 2,847 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 29.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

