Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Trims Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 32.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000.

VGT traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.21. 2,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,151. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $157.96 and a 1 year high of $204.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6406 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

