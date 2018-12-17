Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.13 Million Position in Rayonier Inc. (RYN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,469 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rayonier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Rayonier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rayonier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

NYSE RYN opened at $29.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $39.73.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.87 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 166.15%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

