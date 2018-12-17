Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.31 Million Position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRAH. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 22.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 8.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 126,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,799,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 119.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 56,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 11.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH opened at $99.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 12-month low of $79.20 and a 12-month high of $121.98.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $717.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.63 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set an “inline” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.56.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/pacer-advisors-inc-has-2-31-million-position-in-pra-health-sciences-inc-prah.html.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.