PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.78.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAGS shares. ValuEngine upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Square Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 48.2% during the second quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after buying an additional 357,765 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at about $69,375,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 18.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,758,000 after buying an additional 1,135,942 shares in the last quarter. Hunt Lane Capital LP boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 9.8% during the second quarter. Hunt Lane Capital LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,313,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 47.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 100,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter.
PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $20.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 36.54. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $39.97.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
