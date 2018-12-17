Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.45 Million Position in Valvoline Inc (VVV)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 192.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,283 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VVV. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Valvoline by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 97,216 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

VVV opened at $19.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. Valvoline Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.80 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 95.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

In other news, insider Anthony R. Puckett sold 2,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $52,588.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,015.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 1,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $31,930.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,500.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,698 shares of company stock valued at $95,350. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

