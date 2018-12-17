Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,873 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 186.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,167,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,701,000 after purchasing an additional 759,615 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,787,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,576,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 10.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,677,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,210,000 after purchasing an additional 353,342 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 15,219.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after purchasing an additional 348,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $33.00 on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.92 and a 1-year high of $55.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 33.60%. The firm had revenue of $297.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $51.00 target price on PacWest Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.89.

In other news, insider James Pieczynski bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $397,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,580.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner bought 20,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.01 per share, for a total transaction of $816,284.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,833.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 40,925 shares of company stock worth $1,625,784 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

