Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $1.28 Million Position in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,140,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,445,000 after purchasing an additional 759,064 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,638,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,482,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,089,000 after purchasing an additional 214,025 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,946,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,383,000 after purchasing an additional 461,486 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,423,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,997,000 after purchasing an additional 114,438 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $33.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.30. Essent Group Ltd has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $50.08.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.40 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 72.96%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Essent Group news, Director Robert Glanville acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.12 per share, for a total transaction of $72,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,119.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeff Cashmer sold 25,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $1,001,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,744,403.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Essent Group from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Essent Group from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.34.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/paloma-partners-management-co-takes-1-28-million-position-in-essent-group-ltd-esnt.html.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.