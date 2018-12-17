Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,812,317 shares, an increase of 59.9% from the November 15th total of 1,758,909 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,711,437 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAAS. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pan American Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.70 to $12.75 in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 143.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,344 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,354,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,339,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,920 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,759,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,010,000 after purchasing an additional 876,582 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 23.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,268,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after purchasing an additional 811,801 shares during the period. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $14.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.18. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.93 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 5.15%. Pan American Silver’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

