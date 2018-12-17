Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.35 Million Position in Recro Pharma Inc (REPH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) by 1,361.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,128 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,184 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Recro Pharma were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REPH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Recro Pharma by 378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 47,990 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 37,950 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $559,000. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Recro Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Recro Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Recro Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

Recro Pharma stock opened at $7.64 on Monday. Recro Pharma Inc has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $164.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 79.42% and a negative return on equity of 220.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.77 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Recro Pharma Inc will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

