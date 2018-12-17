Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.38 Million Holdings in NewLink Genetics Corp (NLNK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) by 54.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 577,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,617 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NewLink Genetics were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NewLink Genetics by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,156,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 691,651 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NewLink Genetics by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 289,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 30,634 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in shares of NewLink Genetics by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 112,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 29,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NewLink Genetics by 593.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 366,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 314,095 shares in the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NewLink Genetics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NewLink Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

NASDAQ:NLNK opened at $1.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.41. NewLink Genetics Corp has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $10.41.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. NewLink Genetics had a negative net margin of 253.52% and a negative return on equity of 42.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that NewLink Genetics Corp will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

About NewLink Genetics

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing NLG2103, a combination of indoximod and standard of care checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating patients with advanced melanoma; and Indigo301, a combination of indoximod with a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic melanoma, as well as combination of indoximod with other cancer therapeutics for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, pediatric brain tumors, and acute myeloid leukemia.

