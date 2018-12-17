Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,524 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,236 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 124,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 60,461 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 103,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 39,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $64.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $47.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.46. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $80.67.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

WARNING: “Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,524 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/panagora-asset-management-inc-sells-2524-shares-of-kraft-heinz-co-khc.html.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.