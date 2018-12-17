Patron Market Cap Tops $4.81 Million (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Patron has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and $1.17 million worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron token can now be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Exrates, LATOKEN and HitBTC. During the last week, Patron has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Patron alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.47 or 0.02286229 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00142193 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00182133 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029632 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000109 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029569 BTC.

Patron Token Profile

Patron’s launch date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,943,103 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject.

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Exrates, CoinBene, Hotbit, IDAX, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.