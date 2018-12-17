Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PEGI. BidaskClub raised shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Get Pattern Energy Group alerts:

NASDAQ:PEGI opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. Pattern Energy Group has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $22.18.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $118.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.22 million. Pattern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEGI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pattern Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,488,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,600,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,757,000 after purchasing an additional 463,092 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,397,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,869,000 after purchasing an additional 460,066 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,397,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,869,000 after purchasing an additional 460,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,506,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc, an independent power company, focuses on the construction, ownership, and operation of various power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. It holds interests in various wind and solar power projects. The company sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pattern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pattern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.