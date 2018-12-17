PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Position Cut by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 652,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392,709 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $72,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,852,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,217,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,012 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,389,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,305 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,129,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,759,000 after acquiring an additional 471,913 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,149,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,098,000 after acquiring an additional 376,620 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 7,852,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,914,000 after acquiring an additional 46,195 shares during the period. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 20,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $2,256,719.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laxman Narasimhan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $587,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,897,116.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,893 shares of company stock valued at $22,663,157 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PEP opened at $113.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 73.27%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Macquarie cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.15.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

