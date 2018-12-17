Performance Food Group Co (PFGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Terry A. West sold 20,372 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $676,554.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,999.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $167,987.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,782,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,834,317.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,788 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,016 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,977,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,155,000 after purchasing an additional 796,504 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,200,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,545,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 705,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,886,000 after purchasing an additional 472,273 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 520,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,084,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.59. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.