Pervasip (PVSP) & Frontier Communications (FTR) Financial Comparison

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) and Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Frontier Communications alerts:

71.7% of Frontier Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Frontier Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Pervasip shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Frontier Communications and Pervasip, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications 4 4 0 0 1.50 Pervasip 0 0 0 0 N/A

Frontier Communications presently has a consensus target price of $4.71, suggesting a potential upside of 78.30%. Given Frontier Communications’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Frontier Communications is more favorable than Pervasip.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Frontier Communications and Pervasip’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications $9.13 billion 0.03 -$1.80 billion ($3.79) -0.70 Pervasip N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pervasip has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Frontier Communications.

Volatility & Risk

Frontier Communications has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pervasip has a beta of -4.99, meaning that its stock price is 599% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Frontier Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.7%. Pervasip does not pay a dividend. Frontier Communications pays out -15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications and Pervasip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications -16.69% -2.35% -0.22% Pervasip N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Frontier Communications beats Pervasip on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, and voice services; and software defined wide area network, multiprotocol label switching, and time division multiplexing data transport and optical transport services to small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as advanced hardware and network solutions and services, and customer premise equipment. In addition, it offers 24/7 technical support; wireless broadband services in selected markets; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long distance voice traffic. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 4.9 million customers and 3.9 million broadband subscribers in 29 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Pervasip

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product. The company was formerly known as eLEC Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pervasip Corp. in December 2007. Pervasip Corp. was founded in 1964 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.