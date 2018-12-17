Peter Forsyth Acquires 300,000 Shares of Austin Engineering Ltd. (ANG) Stock

Austin Engineering Ltd. (ASX:ANG) insider Peter Forsyth bought 300,000 shares of Austin Engineering stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$66,000.00 ($46,808.51).

Austin Engineering stock opened at A$0.20 ($0.14) on Monday. Austin Engineering Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of A$0.15 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.30 ($0.21). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81.

About Austin Engineering

Austin Engineering Limited manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and supplies mining attachment products, and other associated products and services for the industrial and resources-related business sectors. It offers off-highway dump truck bodies, buckets, water tanks, service modules, tyre handlers, and ancillary attachments.

