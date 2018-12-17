Petmed Express Inc (PETS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PETS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Petmed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th.

Get Petmed Express alerts:

NASDAQ:PETS opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.80. Petmed Express has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $57.80.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.93 million. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Petmed Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 265.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petmed Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Petmed Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Petmed Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Petmed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Petmed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petmed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.