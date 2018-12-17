Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) Stake Boosted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 22,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,304,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,169,000 after purchasing an additional 235,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 171,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dean J. Warras sold 10,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $428,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 50.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAHC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $32.95 on Monday. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $54.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 38.91%. The firm had revenue of $200.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Phibro Animal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

