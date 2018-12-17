PIEDMONT LITHIU/S (PLLL) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

PIEDMONT LITHIU/S (NASDAQ: PLLL) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare PIEDMONT LITHIU/S to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of PIEDMONT LITHIU/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PIEDMONT LITHIU/S and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PIEDMONT LITHIU/S N/A -$9.95 million -4.08 PIEDMONT LITHIU/S Competitors $1.83 billion $259.90 million 9.55

PIEDMONT LITHIU/S’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PIEDMONT LITHIU/S. PIEDMONT LITHIU/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PIEDMONT LITHIU/S and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PIEDMONT LITHIU/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 PIEDMONT LITHIU/S Competitors 262 876 1012 34 2.37

PIEDMONT LITHIU/S currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 310.26%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 32.61%. Given PIEDMONT LITHIU/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PIEDMONT LITHIU/S is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares PIEDMONT LITHIU/S and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PIEDMONT LITHIU/S N/A N/A N/A PIEDMONT LITHIU/S Competitors 11.25% 12.27% 6.19%

Summary

PIEDMONT LITHIU/S peers beat PIEDMONT LITHIU/S on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About PIEDMONT LITHIU/S

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017. Piedmont Lithium Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

