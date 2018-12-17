Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (PML) Holdings Trimmed by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 13.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,551 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 5.9% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 103.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 18,640 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 18,343 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 60.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 17,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter worth about $369,000.

Get Pimco Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PML opened at $13.11 on Monday. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (PML) Holdings Trimmed by Fifth Third Bancorp” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/pimco-municipal-income-fund-ii-pml-holdings-trimmed-by-fifth-third-bancorp.html.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.