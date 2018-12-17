PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,853 Shares of Aecom (ACM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Aecom were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aecom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,294,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,132,000 after buying an additional 375,863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Aecom by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,819,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,177,000 after buying an additional 42,033 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in Aecom by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,434,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,420,000 after buying an additional 389,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Aecom by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,403,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,395,000 after buying an additional 1,239,397 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Aecom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,220,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,318,000 after buying an additional 8,818 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACM opened at $27.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.65. Aecom has a one year low of $27.73 and a one year high of $39.90.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Aecom had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Aecom’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aecom in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. UBS Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aecom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays set a $30.00 price target on shares of Aecom and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Aecom Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets.

