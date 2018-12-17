PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 384.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $824,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $103.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $36.51 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $111.36. The company has a current ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.38 and a beta of 2.82.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. Nektar Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.71% and a return on equity of 79.66%. The company had revenue of $27.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 4,016 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $153,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 6,750 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $383,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,113 shares of company stock worth $1,774,015 over the last three months. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

