PNM Resources Inc (PNM) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 330.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the third quarter worth $216,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 11,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNM opened at $44.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.20. PNM Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.37.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $422.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.64%.

PNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

