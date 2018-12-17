Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 110,229 Shares of Mastercard Inc (MA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,229 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $56,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Mastercard by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,136,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,259,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,127 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,120,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,687,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,947 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Mastercard by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,448,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,753 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,023,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,344,423,000 after purchasing an additional 693,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $190.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $201.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $149.89 and a 1-year high of $225.35.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 114.58%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 2,475 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $196.37 per share, with a total value of $486,015.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,011.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Mastercard from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.28.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

