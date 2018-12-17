Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 140,711 Watsco Inc (WSO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 140,711 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,061,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Watsco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,468,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

NYSE:WSO opened at $147.43 on Monday. Watsco Inc has a 1 year low of $138.61 and a 1 year high of $192.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.15). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WSO shares. ValuEngine raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Watsco from $187.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Watsco in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.38.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/point72-asset-management-l-p-purchases-shares-of-140711-watsco-inc-wso.html.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.