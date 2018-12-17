Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Tableau Software Inc (DATA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 1,107.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 193,256 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 177,256 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Tableau Software were worth $21,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tableau Software by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,786,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $423,134,000 after acquiring an additional 214,715 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tableau Software by 19.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,768,214 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $309,321,000 after acquiring an additional 444,718 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Tableau Software by 3.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,782,221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $199,145,000 after acquiring an additional 65,485 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Tableau Software by 3.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,284,805 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $143,564,000 after acquiring an additional 47,209 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Tableau Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,971,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Stolte sold 380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $43,061,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 288,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,696,899.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Damon A. Fletcher sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $209,814.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,411.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,244,248 shares of company stock worth $140,585,870. 19.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DATA shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Tableau Software in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Citigroup set a $140.00 target price on Tableau Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 target price on Tableau Software and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. First Analysis upgraded Tableau Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Tableau Software from $128.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.41.

DATA opened at $123.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -52.87 and a beta of 1.36. Tableau Software Inc has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $131.82.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). Tableau Software had a negative net margin of 22.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tableau Software Inc will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Tableau Software Profile

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

