Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $251,000 Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $28.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $32.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.86 and a beta of 1.03.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $483.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.

