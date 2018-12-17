Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $229,000 in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Stock

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,188,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982,751 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,727,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,559,000 after acquiring an additional 144,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,040,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,362 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 4,814.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,308,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,568,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,095,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,565,000 after acquiring an additional 462,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James L. Cunningham III sold 22,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $523,661.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,677.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Icahn acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “strong sell” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.73.

Shares of NYSE:NWL opened at $21.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.45%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

