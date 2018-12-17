Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in BB&T Co. (BBT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BB&T by 10.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BB&T by 19.0% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of BB&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of BB&T by 33.2% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 53,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 13,334 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BB&T by 2.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,884,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,485,000 after buying an additional 72,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BB&T from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley set a $56.00 price target on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BB&T currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

In related news, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 611 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $30,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick C. Graney III bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $199,752. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BB&T stock opened at $45.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. BB&T Co. has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $56.31.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 11.66%. BB&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.59%.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

