PosEx Hits Market Capitalization of $9,554.00 (PEX)

PosEx (CURRENCY:PEX) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One PosEx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. PosEx has a market cap of $9,554.00 and $15.00 worth of PosEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PosEx has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Golfcoin (GOLF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Kambria (KAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000850 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

About PosEx

PEX is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2016. PosEx’s total supply is 2,453,240 coins. PosEx’s official Twitter account is @PoSeX_2016.

Buying and Selling PosEx

PosEx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PosEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PosEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PosEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

