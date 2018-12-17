PPL Corp (PPL) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 33.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 652,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,916 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $19,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,751,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,426,465,000 after buying an additional 1,474,816 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in PPL by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 18,240,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,777,000 after buying an additional 3,388,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PPL by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,289,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,902,000 after buying an additional 6,361,091 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in PPL by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 14,672,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,896,000 after buying an additional 102,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in PPL by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,776,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,020,000 after buying an additional 89,362 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $30.59 on Monday. PPL Corp has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $34.15. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 19.17%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup started coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

In related news, SVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 22,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $694,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,479. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

