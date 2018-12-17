Precision Drilling Corp (PDS) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of Precision Drilling worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 112.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 31,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 138.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 62.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,666,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 640,098 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 60.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 695,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 261,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the second quarter worth approximately $3,187,000. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $546.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.15. Precision Drilling Corp has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $4.14.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $292.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.54 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. Analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Corp will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. GMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Sunday, November 25th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Precision Drilling from $3.90 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.40.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

