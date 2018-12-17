Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) Holdings Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.89% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,832 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William J. Gresham, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $26,838.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,630.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

APTS stock opened at $14.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.40. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.95 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Preferred Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.75%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS), or the Company, is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties.

