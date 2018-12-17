Primero Mining (PPPMF) & Coeur Mining (CDE) Financial Contrast

Primero Mining (OTCMKTS:PPPMF) and Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Primero Mining and Coeur Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primero Mining N/A N/A N/A Coeur Mining -5.92% -0.47% -0.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Primero Mining and Coeur Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primero Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coeur Mining $709.60 million 1.22 -$1.31 million $0.02 216.50

Primero Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coeur Mining.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.5% of Primero Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Coeur Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Coeur Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Primero Mining and Coeur Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primero Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 Coeur Mining 0 0 5 0 3.00

Coeur Mining has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 103.49%.

Summary

Coeur Mining beats Primero Mining on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Primero Mining Company Profile

Primero Mining Corp. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with mining operations in Mexico. The company focuses on building a portfolio of precious metals assets in the Americas through acquiring, exploring, developing and operating mineral resource properties. Its properties include San Dimas gold-silver Mine. The company was founded by Wade D. Nesmith on November 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc. owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo silver-gold complex located in Mexico; the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in British Columbia; the Rochester silver-gold mine located in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine located in South Dakota. The Company also owns interest in the La Preciosa silver-gold project located in the State of Durango in northern Mexico. Coeur Mining, Inc. markets its silver and gold concentrates to third-party refiners and smelters in the United States and China. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

