Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) Position Boosted by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,732 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,660 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.07% of Primoris Services worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,869,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 91,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 75.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,374,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,128,000 after acquiring an additional 591,928 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 57.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 10,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 42.4% in the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 215,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRIM. BidaskClub cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $21.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Primoris Services Corp has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $28.90.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $908.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.90 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

In related news, Director Brian Pratt sold 725,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $18,226,575.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,946,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,633,778.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Lee King sold 7,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $200,111.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,242 shares in the company, valued at $158,796.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments.

