Prologis Inc (PLD) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 905.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 375,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,263 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $25,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,329,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,428,704,000 after buying an additional 7,959,713 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 24.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,644,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,331,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 118.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255,117 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 20.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,504,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 7,919,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,228,000 after purchasing an additional 210,819 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 18,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $1,224,578.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,102 shares in the company, valued at $7,178,861.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $1,008,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,673,224.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,328. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $72.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. BTIG Research set a $73.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Prologis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Prologis from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $64.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.75. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.28 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 51.66%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.33%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 771 million square feet (72 million square meters) in 19 countries.

