ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,878,681 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the November 15th total of 2,344,794 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,199,921 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock opened at $15.45 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 2,304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 480,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 460,900 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 89,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $735,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 12,900.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 25,801 shares during the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/proshares-ultrapro-short-qqq-sqqq-sees-significant-growth-in-short-interest.html.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.