ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)’s share price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.99 and last traded at $45.49. 218,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,872,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 59,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.81% of ProShares UltraShort QQQ as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “ProShares UltraShort QQQ (QID) Trading 1.4% Higher” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/proshares-ultrashort-qqq-qid-trading-1-4-higher.html.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Company Profile (NYSEARCA:QID)

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.