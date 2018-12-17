Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.16% of NMI worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

NMIH stock opened at $18.03 on Monday. NMI Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.08.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. NMI had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bradley M. Shuster sold 83,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $1,849,180.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 643,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,295,134.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NMIH. Barclays set a $27.00 target price on NMI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on NMI in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

