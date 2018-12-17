Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 2,930 Shares of CTS Co. (CTS)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of CTS worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CTS by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CTS by 558.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CTS by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of CTS by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 765,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CTS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $26.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $883.76 million, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.26. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $39.20.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.86 million during the quarter. CTS had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Research analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. CTS’s payout ratio is 13.01%.

CTS Profile

CTS Corp is a designer and manufacturer of electronic components, actuators and sensors and a provider of services to OEMs in the automotive, communications, medical, defense and aerospace, industrial and computer markets. The company manufacture products in North America, Europe and Asia. CTS was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Lisle, IL.

